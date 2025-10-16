Over 2.3 million Pakistani women suffer from Breast Cancer, experts

Health Experts have revealed an alarming rise in breast cancer cases in Pakistan, with over 2.3 million women in Pakistan suffering from breast cancer, and at least 90,000 new cases reported annually, making the country among the most affected in the world.

Health Experts highlighted these shocking figures during the “Breast Cancer Awareness Symposium”, organised by Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) in Karachi. DUHS Pro-Vice Chancellor, Professor Jehan Ara, served as the chief guest at the event.

The event was also attended by several senior medical professionals, including Dr Nasreen Naz, Director of Dow Institute of Radiology,Dr. Anila Naz, Dr Samita Asad; Dr Ayesha, Dr Umaima Saleem, Dr Nosheen Fatima, Dr Shaista Afzal, and Dr Paras, among others.

Addressing the symposium, Dr Nasreen Naz, Director of Dow Institute of Radiology, highlighted that over 2.3 million women in Pakistan are suffering from breast cancer. She said that globally, 109 women die every 24 hours due to breast cancer, while Pakistan records around 90,000 new cases annually, which is a deeply concerning figure.

She said breast cancer accounts for 21 percent of all cancers diagnosed in women globally. Even a painless lump can be a sign of cancer, while painful ones are often infections, she explained.

On this occasion, DUHS Pro-Vice Chancellor, Professor Jehan Ara, has expressed grave concern over the alarming numbers of breast cancer cases being diagnosed in women under the age of 25.

She revealed that one in every eight women in Pakistan is affected by breast cancer, but added that early detection and lifestyle modifications can significantly reduce the mortality rate.

She urged young women to perform regular self-examinations, and women over the age of 30 should undergo routine medical checkups. Previously, such screening was recommended mainly for women over 40, but now younger women are also at risk and must stay vigilant,” she said.

She further informed that during October, the Dow Institute of Radiology is offering mammography and other breast cancer screening tests at significantly discounted rates.

DUHS also offers comprehensive diagnostic facilities including biopsy, tomography, and mammography at both the Ojha Campus and LEJ Campus on Stadium Road.

The event concluded with Professor Jehan Ara distributing certificates among the speakers and participants.