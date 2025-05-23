Brian Bennett smashes fastest Test ton for Zimbabwe in England game

NOTTINGHAM: Zimbabwe opening batter Brian Bennett smashed multiple records with his quick century against England at Trent Bridge on Friday.

After England posted 565/6d on the scoreboard in the first innings on the back of tons from Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope, Zimbabwe were in trouble from the start as Ben Curran was dismissed in the fifth over with just 31 runs on the board.

However, Brian Bennett firmed on the crease and scored a record-breaking ton in just 97 balls, the fastest by a Zimbabwe batter in the red-ball format.

The right-handed batter was helped by Joe Root, who dropped him when he was on 89.

The 21-year-old edged a ball from England skipper Ben Stokes to first slip, where Root let it slip through his hands.

Brian Bennett made the most of the opportunity and smacked three consecutive boundaries in the next over to reach his hundred in just 97 balls.

With his ton, he became the first Zimbabwe batter to score a century against England in 25 years.

Bennett is just the third Zimbabwean batter to score a Test century against England in Test cricket.

The right-handed batter was consequently dismissed for 139 off 133 deliveries and was the top run-scorer for Zimbabwe in the first innings.

Zimbabwe were bowled out for 265 in 63.2 overs, as England skipper Ben Stokes enforced a follow-on.

Trailing by 270 runs, Zimbabwe were 30/2 at the end of Day 2 play.

It is worth noting here that the one-off four-day test is the first for Zimbabwe in England in more than 20 years.