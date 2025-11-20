Brian Gutierrez drawing interest from multiple Liga MX teams

Multiple Liga MX clubs have submitted bids to sign Chicago Fire midfielder Brian Gutierrez, The Athletic reported.

CF Monterrey is in negotiations with the MLS club, which previously rejected a bid from C.D. Guadalajara.

Club America also is interested in the 22-year-old Gutierrez and is considering preparing a bid, per the report.

Gutierrez scored a career-high nine goals to go along with six assists in 29 MLS matches (24 starts) during the 2025 season.

An Illinois native who came up through Chicago’s youth system, Gutierrez made his MLS debut in 2020 and has posted 19 goals and 18 assists in 149 career league matches (104 starts) with the Fire.

On the other hand, as Italian fans exhale and brace for playoff drama after the latest chapter of World Cup qualifying torment, their attention swings back to Serie A where the Milan derby takes centre stage and could prove pivotal early in the title race.

Leaders Inter meet third-placed AC Milan on Sunday with the two eternal rivals separated by two points in a high-stakes match that could carry the weight of something larger than just an early-season checkpoint.

With no more international breaks until March, managers will be happy to keep their squads together in the coming months, none more so than two new coaches in Inter’s Cristian Chivu and Milan’s Massimiliano Allegri.

Inter hit their stride

After hiccups early in the season, Inter have hit their stride to win their last three league games, including a 2-0 victory over Lazio top of the standings.

They are not getting carried away, however,

“Being top right now doesn’t count for anything. There is a long way to go,” wing back Federico Dimarco said.

A cloud also lingers over wing back Denzel Dumfries after the Dutchman suffered an ankle injury on international duty.

Neighbours Milan are showing signs of being a team who could be serious Serie A contenders without European commitments cluttering their calendar as Allegri’s side boast an 11-match unbeaten run across all competitions.