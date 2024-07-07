Brian Lara laments Nicholas Pooran’s absence in West Indies’ Test side

Former West Indian batting legend Brian Lara has voiced his opinion on the need to recall Nicholas Pooran and Shai Hope to the Test side, while also expressing uncertainty if the former was even approached for the role.

The Trinidadian, however, recognizes the enthusiasm among the current players and has backed them to perform admirably in the upcoming tour of England.

The West Indies have shown significant promise in Test cricket recently. In early 2024, they secured their first Test win in Australia in 27 years, with Shamar Joseph delivering a stellar bowling performance to prevent Australia from chasing down a target of 216, despite Steven Smith’s valiant 91.

In an interview with The Guardian, Lara stated:

“Everyone would love to see Nicholas Pooran in a Test match. I don’t know if he was asked, I don’t know the situation. I’d love to see Shai Hope back in the West Indies team. But we’ve got to play with what we have and what we have is a group of young players that want to play for West Indies, that want to play Test cricket. Hopefully, their style will come out and they can be successful.”

The West Indies have struggled in England, with their last series win on English soil dating back to 1988. During the 2020 tour, they won the first Test but lost the remaining two, highlighting the challenges they face in this upcoming series.

Lara’s comments underline the importance of balancing experienced talent with the current roster’s enthusiasm as the West Indies aim to improve their record in England.