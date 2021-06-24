Bride calls off wedding after groom fails to read newspaper

In a bizarre incident, a bride called off her wedding at the last moment after the groom failed to read a newspaper without wearing his glasses in Uttar Pradesh, India.

According to the details, the incident took place in Auraiya area of Uttar Pradesh. Arjun Singh fixed the marriage of his daughter Archana with Shivam, a resident of Achalda town. On the wedding day, the bride’s family welcome the wedding procession and gifted the groom a motorcycle and some cash money.

Halfway through the wedding, the bride’s family noticed that the groom was constantly wearing a pair of glasses, following which they became suspicious that the groom had weak eyesight.

In order to clarify her doubt, the bride reportedly asked the groom to read the paper without wearing his glasses. The bride refused to get married after the groom failed to read the newspaper.

According to the foreign media reports, the bride’s family not only called off the wedding but they also filed a case against the groom and his family.

The bride’s father was of the view that when he saw the groom for the first time before fixing the marriage, he thought that he must be wearing glasses for style. But on the day of the wedding he found out the truth about the groom’s weak eye-sight, so he refused to marry off his daughter with the groom.