Bride charges guests Rs17,000 for food at her wedding reception

A bride came in for a lot of flak after she said she would be charging her guests $99 (Rs17,120) for food they eat at her upcoming wedding reception.

One of the bride‘s friends shared on social networking platform Reddit an invitation to the wedding she received, which states, “We are unable to afford the food, so it will be $99 per head banquet style”.

To add insult to injury, the invitation further said that the wedding would be ‘adults only’ event at a venue four hours drive away, which means anyone attending would have to pay for petrol, baby sitter and accommodation as well.

The guest decided not to attend the wedding saying she was blunt with the bride and told her that she felt it was a “bit tacky” to make guests pay for food.

In a similar incident in August this year, a newly married couple sent a bill of Rs17,700 to the guests who didn’t turn up for reception dinner.

The invoice was shared on Twitter by a user named Philip Lewis, a senior front page editor at the Huffington Post on Wednesday. Reacting to the invoice, Lewis tweeted saying, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a wedding reception invoice before.”

