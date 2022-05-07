Bride looks angrily at wedding photographer, video goes viral

A humourous video seeing a bride giving an angry stare at a photographer during a wedding function is going viral across social media.
In the viral video, the bride gave a death stare to the photographer after putting the garland on her husband.
The Bollywood song “Aankhon ki gustaakhian” from the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is played on the video.
“Savdhaan rahe Satark rhe 🙂 (Be careful, be alert),” the caption read. The funny video got at least 17,393 likes. Instagram users came with all sorts of funny comments. They were mostly on the cameraman.
“Le camera man: meri kya galti hai behn, (The camera man: what is my fault, sister) a user wrote while another commented, “Abh pata chala dupatta sa face kyu cover karvata ha (Now we know why the faces are covered with a dupatta).
A third wrote, “Cameraman- dude stop making that face I’m trying to do something here!!!”
It is pertinent to mention that all kinds of funny incidents have been seen during wedding ceremonies.
Earlier, a hilarious moment took place during their wedding when their photographer accidentally fell into the swimming pool during a photoshoot.
The clip showed the bride and groom walking out of a building as the photographer stood at a distance to capture the special moment.
However, the couple got shocked when they saw the photographer falling into the pool behind him.