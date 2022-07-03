Bride refuses to marry without getting picture clicked with Vicky Kaushal

A video seeing a bride refusing to get married without having a picture taken with Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is going viral.

It is pertinent to mention the actor and the super fan bride were staying in the same hotel.

The viral video on Instagram sees the woman standing outside his room and saying she wants to meet the celebrity and have her picture taken with him.

She added that her groom was waiting for her downstairs but she would leave if she had her picture taken with him.

She asked how will the people feel if she did not attend the only wedding of her life.

However, her wish remained unfulfilled.

The video got thousands of likes on the visual-sharing social media application. It got all kinds of baffling comments

“Yaar kyun nahi mila Vicky Kaushal 😢? Dil tod ditta 😫 (Why did not Vicky Kaushal meet her? He broke her heart)”

“Asking as if he doesn’t have a busy pre-planned life of his own…. The audacity and entitlement of some people baffle me.”

“Kesa kesa torture hai ye😂😂? (What kind of torture is this?)”

“Cringe content”

“I am Inspired by You 😂😂😂😂”

“Yaar Vicky ko cho do have any one notice that the bride had worn the same type of ghagra which pc have worn on her wedding”.

It is pertinent to mention that the Bollywood actor married fellow celebrity Katrina Kaif in December last year in Rajasthan.

They took their seven pheras in a traditional Indian wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara.

The celebrity duo had invited their fellow stars namely Neha Dhupia, Mini Mathur, Gurdas Maan, Angad Bedi, Sharvari Wagh, Malavika Mohanan and others.

They first interacted back in 2019 after which they took vacations and attended parties together. They reportedly celebrated New Year together with their siblings namely Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal.

She hugged him during the screening of her husband’s film Sardar Udham and praised his film and performance as well.

Vicky Kaushal had earlier said that he would marry a woman who connects with him makes him feel at home.

