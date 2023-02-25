Bride-to-be Ushna Shah kickstarts her wedding festivities 

Actor Ushna Shah and beau Hamza Amin kickstarted their wedding festivities last night with an intimate soiree.

Bride-to-be Ushna Shah and her fiance Hamza Amin hosted an intimate wedding soiree, Friday, for close family and friends, before they get into the desi celebrations. The ‘Habs’ star shared a brief montage from the private evening on her social media handle.

Shah exuded her bridal glow in a white embellished gown she chose for the #Hamush wedding soiree, paired with some dainty jewels, and seemingly her engagement rock on the finger.

The videos and pictures from the evening are all over the internet and fans showered their love and heartfelt wishes for the couple.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin announced their engagement in December last year. The lovebirds shared pictures from the intimate ceremony on their respective social media handles. “Meet my missing puzzle piece, @hamza.amin87 – Munda Sohna Vee Eh Teh Changa Vee. Bismillah Kariye!” the celeb introduced the fiance in the caption.

Speaking about her fairytale in the latest chat show appearance, Shah disclosed that she met Amin ‘exactly one year ago’ in Karachi. “Then we were engaged a few months after that and then we were desi engaged a couple of months after that,” the celeb said.

