Bridge built at the cost of Rs130m collapses before inauguration

A portion of a bridge collapsed before its inauguration in the Begusarai district of India’s Bihar state, according to Indian media reports.

The shocking incident took place on Sunday in which a newly-constructed bridge collapsed in Begusarai district which was built at the cost of INR 130 million under Chief Minister NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) scheme.

The inauguration of the 206-metre-long bridge was delayed due to the lack of an approach road.

According to the report, the bridge was constructed over river Budhi Gandak between Aaakriti Tola Chowki and Bishanpur under Sahebpur Kalam police station of Begusarai district in 2017.

On Sunday, the front portion of the bridge between pillars numbers 2-3 collapsed and fell into the river. Fortunately, no casualty was reported in the incident.

Though the bridge was not inaugurated, light traffic was continuing as the bridge links three panchayats with a combined population of around 20,000 to NH-31.

The officials told the local media that public and vehicular movement was restricted after cracks were reported on two of the bridge’s pillars. An investigation was also launched by the Indian authorities.

#WATCH | Bihar: A portion of a bridge that was built across Burhi Gandak River in Sahebpur Kamal, Begusarai collapsed and fell into the river yesterday. The bridge had developed cracks a few days back. Nobody was on the bridge at the time of the incident. pic.twitter.com/zB7L3bAOPA — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2022

The incident took place two months after a 232-meter-long Morbi bridge over the Machchu river in Gujarat had collapsed after ‘renovation’, causing the deaths of at least 135 people and injuries to more than 180 others.

