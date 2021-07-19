‘Bridgerton’ halts production due to COVID outbreak on set

Bridgerton has been forced to shut down production for the second time this week after another crew member tested positive for COVID-19, reported Deadline.

According to reports, filming for the second season of the Netflix mega-hit has been halted for an indefinite period of time and the team is currently working on planning out a safe schedule for return.

This is the second time that production on the Bridgerton set has been paused – filming ground to a halt for 24 hours on Thursday after a crew member tested positive but had resumed on Friday before closing down again over the weekend.

Netflix refused to reveal whether a cast or crew member tested positive this time around, however, has assured that they are isolating.

The second season is being filmed in England which has recorded more than 300,000 COVID cases in the last week.

The breakout show, which holds the distinction of being Netflix’s ‘biggest show’ after it was watched in 82 million households upon its Dec release, has been renewed through season 4 even as the cast is still busy shooting for the show’s second season.

The Regency-era show that catapulted season 1 stars Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor to stardom, is based on Julia Quinn novels that follow the Bridgerton siblings as they navigate their life in Regency-era London.

While the first season focused on Daphne Bridgerton (Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Page), the second season is set to follow the story of Anthony Bridgerton.