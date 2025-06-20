Netflix shares exciting update on ‘Bridgerton’ season 4

Streaming giant Netflix has shared an exciting update on the hotly anticipated fourth season of its hit show ‘Bridgerton.’

In a post on X, the streamer shared that the filming for the upcoming season has concluded.

“You may now loosen your corsets. That’s a wrap on Bridgerton Season 4,” the caption of the post read.

The post also featured the cast of the hit Netflix show transitioning from their wigs, corsets, and colourful gowns to modern clothes.

While the streamer confirmed the wrap of the shoot, it has yet to announce an exact release date for the upcoming season of the hit show.

Reports said that ‘Bridgerton’ season 4 was expected to begin streaming sometime in 2026.

Netflix has confirmed that season 4 will focus on the love story of Benedict Bridgerton, portrayed by Luke Thompson.

Without giving much to the fans, author Julia Quinn, who wrote the book series, has teased exciting scenes and plotlines in the upcoming season.

“I’ve read all the scripts, and I’ve seen some of the episodes. I did get to see a few scenes get filmed, and the one that they were working on most of the time was a group scene. So there are a lot of people in it. That’s always really special to see because one of the things that I think the show does so well is capture the sense of family and to be able to see that, sort of, live or close to live,” she said in an earlier interview.

It is worth noting here that ‘Bridgerton’ season 4 will be based on Julia Quinn’s third ‘Bridgerton’ novel titled “An Offer From a Gentleman”.

The novel revolves around Benedict searching for a “lady in silver” he had met who is a low-born woman named Sophie Beckett.