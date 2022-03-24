Bridgerton’s Charithra Chandran recalls breaking down on sets; Here’s why!

Netflix’s popular regency drama series ‘Bridgerton’ returns to screens with the second season on Friday, will see a bunch of fresh faces as the story turns towards the love life of Lord Anthony Bridgerton.

One of the new faces who joins the ‘Bridgerton’ team is debutante Charithra Chandran, a British Indian actor, who will essay Edwina, sister of Kate Sharma(Simone Ashley) in the period drama.

During one of the recent interviews, Charithra spoke about the defining moment for her life, when she heard the track from Bollywood title ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ on the sets of Netflix series, bringing back her memories of India.

For those unversed, a cover version of the title track of Karan Johar’s star-studded family saga, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ has been added to the list of melodies for the second season of the show, and is considered as a ‘Bollywood staple’ by Charithra. She revealed ‘moving to tears’ while listening to the song on the sets.

Speaking of the moment, the ‘Alex Rider’ actor said, “This literally brought tears to my eyes because it’s a collision of both my worlds.”

“When you’re growing up as immigrants’ children, sometimes it’s so hard to figure out your identity and you don’t always know where you belong,” she added.

“That was one of the defining moments where you go, ‘Ah ok, I get it now. I can be both and do both’. Especially that song – it’s such a family song and it has great meaning behind it that makes sense so it was indicative of my identity and I love that.”

About her Indian identity, Chandran once hinted at being called out for ‘diversity hire’ by her friends. “I’ve had friends say to me, ‘Oh you got that because you’re brown,’ and that really hurts.”

“What’s really scary is that you can start believing it and thinking, ‘The only reason I got cast as Edwina is because they were looking for an Indian family’,” she remarked.

The second season, the live-action adaptation of the second novel in author Julia Quinn’s best-selling series ‘The Viscount Who Loved Me’, will stream on Netflix from March 25.

