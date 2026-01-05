Brisbane Heat sign Shaheen Afridi’s replacement

Brisbane Heat have strengthened their bowling resources for the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 15 by signing Pakistan fast bowler Zaman Khan as an international replacement for the injured Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The 24-year-old right-arm pacer has received clearance from the BBL Technical Committee and is set to be available for the Heat’s fixture against Sydney Thunder at the Gabba on Saturday.

The match will see Zaman come up against his former franchise, having previously represented the Thunder during BBL 13.

Known for his distinctive slingy action and effectiveness at the death, Zaman featured in four matches for Sydney Thunder, claiming eight wickets at an impressive average of 16.38.

Since making his international debut in 2023, he has gone on to represent Pakistan in 10 T20 Internationals and one One-Day International, picking up seven wickets across formats.

Zaman Khan arrives in Australia in good rhythm, having recently made an impact in the Abu Dhabi T10, where he grabbed a hat-trick in his opening match of the tournament.

He also brings experience from multiple leagues around the world, including the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he plays under Shaheen Afridi at Lahore Qalandars, and England’s The Hundred, where he turned out for Manchester Originals.

Brisbane Heat head coach Johan Botha expressed confidence that Zaman’s inclusion would add a cutting edge to the bowling unit as the tournament reaches a crucial phase.

“He’s a genuine wicket-taker up front, but he can also control an over with his variations and pace,” Botha said.

“He complements our attack nicely and gives us additional options in the key bowling periods. Zaman was a handful when he first came on the scene and has continued to evolve his game.”