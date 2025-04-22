BRISD and CIIC Partner to boost skills development

BEIJING: A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between the Belt and Road Initiative for Sustainable Development (BRISD) and CIIC International Education Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. to enhance vocational training and workforce development.

This initiative has been taken to strengthen cooperation among Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) countries.

According to the agreement, technical skills training and human resource development opportunities will be provided, with an initial pilot project in Pakistan.

This agreement was signed by the Chairman of BRISD, Qaiser Nawab and the General Manager of CIIC International Education, Duan Xiaofei.

The initiative aims to benefit over 100,000 Pakistani youth, where 65% of the population is under the age of 30.

The association will emphasise vocational training and workforce development, and will ensure that the youth will gain a quality skillset and job placements accordingly. The collaboration will also support CPEC projects and promote knowledge sharing across regions.

The commencement of the first phase will take place in July 2025 in Pakistan, which will be expanded to other BRI countries in the coming years, too.

While speaking to the media at the signing ceremony, Chairman of BRISD, Qaiser Nawab highlighted the long-term impact of the collaboration. He stated, “This initiative bridges the gap between innovation and heritage, creating new opportunities for youth and industries across the Belt and Road.”

General Manager of CIIC International Education, Duan Xiaofei resonated with his opinion, highlighting the importance of technical education in developing stronger cultural and professional ties between China and Pakistan.

The agreement summarises key areas for partnership, including vocational training, skills certification, and industry-academia partnerships to support CPEC projects and promote knowledge sharing across regions.

The signing of this MOU has been extensively covered, strengthening its implication in advancing workforce development across BRI countries.

The initiative aligns with China’s broader economic strategy for 2025, which highlights sustainable development and technological innovation.