Britain, a year after Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 after reigning for seven decades and leaving an indelible mark on the British history. She of course was venerated globally and had close links with the subcontinent where she remained queen of both Pakistan and India before they became republics.

She was very publicity conscious and her entourage took pains to keep her and the royal family in the news. She was known to be temperamentally aloof and very mindful of her royal status. She was not close to her children often leaving them under the care of nannies when they were young particularly her elder son and heir who was known to be resentful of her attitude. She was however very fond of her third child Andrew whose randy behaviour became an issue for the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth was devoted to her husband with whom she stayed in a bitter-sweet marriage throughout their lives. She could survive only a year and a half after her husband, Prince Phillip, passed away in April 2021. Her long-suffering son and heir Charles finally succeeded to the throne after almost seven decades wait.

Her death was deeply mourned by the British people who paid their respects in masses, queuing for as long as 24 hours to attend the Queen’s lying-in-state in Westminster Hall. World leaders and global royals flew to London to stand alongside British politicians at the monarch’s funeral viewed by more than 29 million viewers in the UK and probably billions across the world.

Though king Charles III immediately succeeded to the throne but he was crowned in May in a widely televised coronation ceremony that was adequately branded but cost between $ 65 to $125 million. It was remembered that his mother’s coronation in 1953 cost something like $25 million but that was an exorbitantly huge amount for the war-ravaged and cash strapped Britain.

However, the political leaders and the royal family decided that a gala event was needed to provide much needed gaiety to the people and it was accordingly held in a grand manner with its outstanding quality being its television coverage that brought media-related technology to the royal family that took full advantage of it.

The passing away of Queen Elizabeth brought many changes to Britain with King Charles face replacing his mother’s and his title bringing about a rebranding of UK institutions. For 70 years the Queen signified the British identity with her face present on coinage and postage stamps and her title Her Majesty emblazoned on everything official in content and practice.

Now, Charles’ image is ever-present and the official language of government has switched to His Majesty. Now the senior lawyers working in the UK are referred to as King’s Counsel instead of Queen’s Counsel or QC.

The British national anthem dating back to the 19th century has also changed its lyrics from “God Save the Queen” to “God Save the King. His face will be embossed on the British pound that will start circulation next year.

Her first death anniversary was observed with due deference recollecting her wonderful reign. King Charles paid tributes to her along with the whole country. It is reported that King Charles rather subdued presence is widely appreciated as the people were exposed to the excess of royal family media coverage. It is pointed out the King’s dedication to inclusivity, which was demonstrated at his tradition-breaking multi-faith coronation, is faring particularly well.

Moreover, Charles’ ascension had a knock-on effect for the line of succession in the royal family that has become more nuclear. Though the line of succession features 23 members of the royal family now William is second in line followed by his eldest son Prince George, his only daughter Princess Charlotte, and his youngest son Prince Louis with Prince Harry fifth in line. What was once thought to be almost impossible has also materialised as Camilla was made queen immediately after Charles ascended the throne.

After death of the Queen, the royal family tried to project an image of stability but Prince Harry’s antics made the task difficult for them. Harry has become the proverbial pain in the back for the royal family particularly his American wife Meghan Markle who released a docuseries in which they narrated the story of their courtship and departure from royal life in the UK and the racism Markle faced there.

Harry’s memoir exacerbated the situation with its contents describing his history of drug use, loss of his virginity to an older woman, his killing of 25 people in Afghanistan during his military association and being physically assaulted by his brother.

Currently, the royal family is trying to cast a spin on the Harry affair with reports circulating that Harry wants to re-enter the royal fold and is in contact with his father about it.