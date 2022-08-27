Britain announces £1.5 mn donation for flood-relief in Pakistan

The United Kingdom on Saturday announced to provide Pakistan with an aid of £1.5 million to carry out relief and rescue operations amid devastating floods in all four provinces of the country, ARY News reported.

According to details, the British High Commission in Pakistan announced to provide Pakistan with an aid of £1.5 million for relief operations in the country. Severe rainfall has affected millions of people in the country, the High Commission said.

The statement issued by the British High Commission read that over 900 people have been reported dead in the recent floods. Over 700,000 homes have been damaged in the calamity, it added.

It added that Britain is coming to Pakistan’s aid in this hour of need by providing £1.5 million to carry out relief and rescue operations in affected areas.

The UN is surveying to figure out the damages in the affected area which will be completed by Tuesday, the statement added.

Special Assistant to the British Prime Minister Lord Tariq Ahmed said that the floods have devastated local communities. They are monitoring the calamity and its relation to climate change, he added.

The donation would be transferred soon, the statement added.

