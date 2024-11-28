Britain charts tricky trade course as Trump threatens tariffs

LONDON: Britain will aim to convince Donald Trump its services-dominated trade with the United States should escape the worst of tariffs even as it cautiously repairs ties with the European Union and nurtures commercial links with China.

Trump has floated blanket tariffs of 10 percent to 20 percent on virtually all imports when he returns to the White House in January and this week pledged big tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China too.

For Britain’s trade-sensitive economy, such threats to global commerce could stymie the dash for higher growth that is a top priority of the Labour government elected in July.

After Brexit complicated ties with the European Union – by far its largest trade partner – Britain believes it has a strong case to preserve and build on a U.S. partnership which already accounts for around a fifth of total UK trade.

While Trump’s anger is targeted at the countries with whom the United States runs a trade deficit, differing methodologies of their respective statistics agencies mean that Britain and the U.S. both report trade surpluses with the other.

Moreover, while Trump tariffs are widely seen as focusing on imported manufactured items – the most high-profile example being German luxury cars – over two-thirds of UK exports to the United States come from services rather than goods.

“I don’t think the criticisms I’ve seen of some European countries in that presidential campaign do apply to us,” Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds told lawmakers this week, adding that Britain would not shy away from making the case for free trade to the Trump administration.

“We should be always willing to be advocates for open, transparent, free trading relationships around the world.”

The goal is to work with Trump while also fixing some barriers to trade with the EU, although one Trump adviser has suggested Britain may have to choose between the two.