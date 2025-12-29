Britain has slapped its first visa sanctions on a country for failing to take back its illegal migrants

LONDON: Britain’s Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood imposed the Donald Trump-style curbs on the Democratic Republic of Congo after it refused to co-operate with her border crackdown.

Britain’s Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood appears on the BBC’s ‘Sunday’ political television show with journalist Laura Kuenssberg.

Its VIP politicians have been stripped of their preferential treatment and will have to apply for visas like everyone else. And fast-track visa processing has been revoked for all the country’s nationals.

Ms Mahmood will axe DRC visas completely if it does not start co-operating.

Neighbouring Angola and Namibia have agreed to take back their illegal migrants and foreign criminals after she threatened them with the visa bans.

Ms Mahmood said: “We expect countries to play by the rules. If one of their citizens has no right to be here they must take them back. I thank Angola and Namibia and welcome their co-operation.

“Now’s the time for the Democratic Republic of Congo to do the right thing.

“Take your citizens back or lose the privilege of entering our country. This is just the start of the measures I’m taking to secure our border and ramp up the removal of those with no right to be here.”

A source said: “The Government is scaling up the removal and deportation of illegal migrants.

“While this news is welcome, Mahmood won’t hesitate to go further and ban visas to other countries who refuse to take citizens back.”

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “People who come to the UK illegally, overstay their visas or commit crimes in our country should expect to be returned.”