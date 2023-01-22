Britain-returned man commits suicide after killing wife, aunt

RAWALPINDI: In a shocking incident, a Britain-returned man committed suicide after killing his wife and aunty in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting police.

The incident of multiple killings took place in Rawalpindi’s Gojar Khan police station limits, where a man whose identity was not revealed, killed his wife and aunty.

The police said the man who committed suicide after killing two women was Britain-returned. The cause of the incident could not be revealed, the police said and added the investigation was launched.

Separately, a man committed suicide after killing his wife in Karachi.

According to police, the bodies of Saifullah and Amina, both husband and wife, were found from home in Karachi’s Manzoor Colony on Thursday evening.

The man slaughtered his wife with a sharp dagger and later committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his home located in Manzoor Colony of the port city, said police.

