Britain to send more artillery weapons to Ukraine – PM Johnson

LONDON: Britain will give more artillery weapons to Ukraine as the conflict with Russia moves into a new phase, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

“This will become an artillery conflict, they need support with more artillery, that is what we will be giving them… in addition to many other forms of support,” Johnson told lawmakers.

In an artillery conflict, they need support with more artillery, that is what we will be giving them… in addition to many other forms of support,” the Prime Minister told the House of Commons.

Read more: Russian rouble firms against US dollar

“The urgency is even greater now because Putin has regrouped his forces and launched a new offensive in the Donbas. We knew this danger would come,” Mr Johnson added.

Earlier today, Russian troops appeared to seize control of the eastern city of Kreminna, the first to fall in Russia’s efforts to take control of the Donbas region.

Russia’s defence minister said that Moscow was seeking to “liberate” eastern Ukraine as it launched its new offensive.

Comments