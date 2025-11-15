British airline announces sudden closure and cancels all flights immediately

A British airline has announced it is closing with immediate effect, cancelling all flights and urging passengers do not travel to the airport.

Blue Islands, the Channel Islands-based carrier, which operated flights from Jersey and Guernsey to seven UK airports — as well as some international routes — released a statement informing customers they ‘suspended trading effective on 14 November 2025.’

‘All future flights operated by Blue Islands have been cancelled,’ the website reads. ‘Please do not travel to the airport unless you have made alternative arrangements.’

The last flight touched down in Jersey at 7.40 pm on Friday, November 14.

As a result, an estimated 100 employees will lose their jobs, and travellers with existing bookings will need to reorganise their travel plans.

For those who booked directly with Blue Islands, the airline advised travellers to contact their bank, and for those who booked through a travel agent, Blue Island suggested contacting the company for guidance.

For bookings made with its codeshare partner Aurigny (the flag carrier airline for Guernsey), but travelling on a Blue Islands flight, travellers have been told to contact Aurigny directly, as their flight could still operating.

Selina Chadha, consumer & markets director at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said: ‘We urge passengers planning to fly with this airline not to go to the airport as all Blue Islands flights are cancelled.

‘Blue Islands customers should visit the Civil Aviation Authority’s website for the latest information.’

Blue Islands was launched in 2006, after it branded from the original trading name, Rockhopper.

Up until this week, it operated seasonal services to seven UK airports: Bristol, East Midlands, Leeds Bradford, Southampton, Newcastle and Norwich.

It also ran island flights between Jersey and Guernsey, as well as some international routes to Paris and Belgium.

During the Covid pandemic, the government loaned the airline £8.5 million to continue operating, but a report in August this year revealed the outstanding balance was still £7,000,000.