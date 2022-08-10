British airline increases flights for Pakistan

KARACHI: British airline Virgin Atlantic has announced to increase its flights to Pakistan, operating nine flights in a week from Islamabad and Lahore.

According to details, the Virgin Atlantic will be operating five two-way flights from Lahore. From London to Lahore, the flights will be operated on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday while from Lahore to London, the flights will be operated on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday.

The British airline will also operate four flights from Islamabad and the new schedule will be applicable from 11 January 2023.

It is pertinent to mention here that the first flight of British airline, Virgin Atlantic has landed at the Islamabad International airport from Heathrow on December 11, 2020.

A second flight in general and first at the Lahore airport landed on December 14, 2020.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner extended his felicitations over the landing of the inaugural flight of the Virgin Atlantic airline in Pakistan.

The airline was allowed to operate direct flights to Islamabad from Manchester after approval from Pakistan’s aviation division.

