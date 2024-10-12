British Airways changes schedule

British Airways said on Friday it has made additional changes to its schedule due to delays in the delivery of engines and parts from Rolls-Royce, particularly the Trent 1000 engines fitted to its 787 aircraft.

“We’ve taken this action because we do not believe the issue will be solved quickly,” a British Airways spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

“We’ve apologised to those affected and are able to offer the vast majority a flight the same day with British Airways or one of our partner airlines.”

The airline said it will continue to work with Rolls-Royce and seek reassurance of a “prompt and reliable solution.”

The Financial Times had earlier reported that the IAG-owned carrier was cancelling hundreds of long-haul flights this winter due to aircraft shortages linked to the delays, as well as postponing and suspending operations on some routes.

About BA

British Airways is the flag carrier airline of the United Kingdom, headquartered near its main hub at Heathrow Airport in London. Founded in 1974, it’s one of the world’s largest airlines, known for its extensive global network and commitment to excellent customer service. British Airways offers a wide range of flights to destinations across Europe, North America, Asia, Africa, and Australia. With its iconic Union Jack logo and fleet of modern aircraft, the airline has a reputation for reliability, comfort, and style.