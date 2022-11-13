‘British/Asian actor’ Ahsan Khan shares hilarious video amid T20 Final clash

Pakistani drama/film star Ahsan Khan, who topped the meme world with his ‘British/Asian actor’ line in an interview, shared a funny video amid the PakvsEng T20 world cup final, ARY News reported.

In the video, the actor can be seen switching between a green and Red upper as the match situation changes. He is accompanied by a friend of his who can be seen indicating the match’s changing situation.

Ahsan Khan changes his jersey to Green when his friend says that Pakistan is winning, and switches to a Red jersey when his friend says that England is winning.

His friend asks why is he cheering both teams. to which he says “I live here and there.”

