British Council announces £15,000 grants for Pakistani artists

The British Council has launched a new program for cultural organizations and artists in Pakistan to address the climate change emergency.

The program is part of an initiative to support climate action by providing grants to South Asian artists and cultural organizations in Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal, with mentorship sessions offered to selected grantees by UK specialists throughout the project’s course.

“A new initiative from the British Council aimed at supporting climate action in the creative industries in Pakistan is now open for applications,” the statement said on Wednesday. “The Climate Futures: South Asia program is designed to support the arts sector with grants of £15,000 available to artists and cultural organizations.”

The statement added that the program would support artist-led initiatives promoting “knowledge creation” and cultural sector sustainability, designing and implementing capacity-building initiatives, and “optimizing infrastructure to enhance climate change awareness and sustainable approaches within the arts sector.”

The deadline for all applications is November 25 at 4:59 am PST, the statement said, highlighting that successful applicants would have the opportunity to “make a significant impact on the global climate conversation through their projects.”

“We believe that the arts have a crucial role to play in addressing the climate crisis,” British Council Pakistan’s Country Director James Hampson said. “Climate Futures: South Asia is an exciting opportunity for artists and cultural organizations to lead the way and drive forward innovative projects that will inspire change.”