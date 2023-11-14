British envoy announces doubling of investment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Jane Marriott Jane Marriott OBE on Tuesday announced doubling of his country’s investment in Pakistan to tackle climate change, enhance climate resilience, and promote adaptation, ARY News reported.

High Commissioner Jane Marriott underscored the urgency of addressing climate vulnerabilities, particularly in Pakistan.

The UK, she said,”is also pushing for a more substantial, greener, and fairer international financial response to climate change”.

She recalled that the devastating floods last year affected a third of the country, impacting around 33 million people and highlighting the nation’s susceptibility to climate-related challenges.

The high commissioner also announced the UK’s collaboration with the Global System for Mobile Communications to expand the AI-based ‘Early Warning Forest Fire Detection System’ project.

“This expansion will cover more areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and the Federal Capital Territory, aiming to minimize the risk of forest fires and safeguard lives and Pakistan’s biodiversity,” she added.

Earlier today, the United Kingdom reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Pakistan in its journey toward climate resilience and sustainable development.

The commitment was expressed by Director Development at British High Commission Islamabad Jo Moir during its meeting with Caretaker Minister for Planning Muhammad Sami Saeed in Islamabad on Tuesday.

During the meeting, two sides exchanged views on the existing portfolio for Pakistan and expressed their resolve to further enhance in the future.

The Planning Minister appreciated the support of BHC for its decades-long assistance, which has been playing a vital role in the socioeconomic uplift of Pakistan.