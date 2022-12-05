British envoy Christian Turner transferred from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner has been transferred and posted in a senior diplomatic position in London, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the development was announced by British Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, in a statement issued on UK government’s website.

In the statement, British Foreign Secretary announced the appointment of Dr Christian Turner as Director General Geopolitical (Political Director) at the UK’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). “This is a position equivalent to Under Secretary of State,” it added.

“Currently serving as the British High Commissioner to Pakistan – a position he has held since December 2019 – Christian Turner is expected to depart the country and take up his new role in London by mid-January 2023,” the statement maintained. This follows the end of a standard three-year diplomatic posting.

Christian Turner, in a statement, said: “The last three years have been some of the most rewarding of my life, both professionally and personally. I will continue closely to follow Pakistan’s future in my new role in London”.

However, no announcement was made regarding the appointment of a new High Commissioner to Pakistan. Meanwhile, Deputy High Commissioner, Andrew Dalgleish, will take on the role of chargé d’affaires to cover an expected interim gap until a new High Commissioner arrives.

The statement recalled the services of the UK envoy to Pakistan during the past three years. “He oversaw the UK’s COVID-19 repatriation efforts, initiated a drive to double UK-Pakistan trade by 2025, ensured that the UK was at the forefront of the international Pakistan flood crisis response and played a pivotal role in the promotion of sports diplomacy,” it added.

