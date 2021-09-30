Thursday, September 30, 2021
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

British envoy, Karachi commissioner clean up Clifton beach

test

KARACHI: To mark World Maritime Day, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner teamed up with Commissioner Karachi Navid Ahmed Shaikh and others to clean up the port city’s Clifton beach.

“Our #oceans are the lifeblood of our planet but we often don’t see how they are polluted. (With shoes!),” the envoy wrote in a post on his official Twitter handle.    

“On World Maritime Day, with Commissioner Karachi, DC South Karachi, and UKinPakistan Karachi team for a Clifton beach cleanup.”

In May 2021, the British envoy had cleaned up a hiking trek after visitors left trash behind.

“Another Friday morning walk another two bags of litter. Safaai nisf imaan hai,” Turner tweeted, sharing a photo of himself with two bags of trash he had collected.

A month later, he visited the trek again and tweeted: “What a difference a month makes! Shabash.”

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.