British envoy, Karachi commissioner clean up Clifton beach

KARACHI: To mark World Maritime Day, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner teamed up with Commissioner Karachi Navid Ahmed Shaikh and others to clean up the port city’s Clifton beach.
“Our #oceans are the lifeblood of our planet but we often don’t see how they are polluted. (With shoes!),” the envoy wrote in a post on his official Twitter handle.
“On World Maritime Day, with Commissioner Karachi, DC South Karachi, and UKinPakistan Karachi team for a Clifton beach cleanup.”
In May 2021, the British envoy had cleaned up a hiking trek after visitors left trash behind.
“Another Friday morning walk another two bags of litter. Safaai nisf imaan hai,” Turner tweeted, sharing a photo of himself with two bags of trash he had collected.
A month later, he visited the trek again and tweeted: “What a difference a month makes! Shabash.”
