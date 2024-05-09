‘British government committed supporting Pakistan in socio-economic development’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb highlighted the efforts being made by the Pakistan government to stabilise country’s economy.

According to press statement issued by the finance ministry, Chief Economist and Director for the Economics and Evaluation Directorate in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Professor Adnan Qadir Khan and British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ms. Jane Marriot called on Muhammad Aurangzaib here.

In the meeting, the finance minister also highlighted the achievements including increased forex reserves, stable currency, decreasing inflation, and a flourishing stock market.

He outlined key reforms, including privatisation and restructuring of state-owned enterprises, digitization of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), export-driven growth initiatives, and energy sector reforms.

Acknowledging the support extended by the UK government, Muhammad Aurangaeb emphasized that KPI-based project would lead to effective implementation, with a view to making support more impactful.

On the occasion, Prof. Adnan Qadir Khan informed the finance minister that the FCDO had successfully concluded work on several pivotal initiatives and extended support for a domestically driven reform program aimed at fostering economic growth and sustainability in Pakistan.

Ms. Jane Marriott expressed the British government’s commitment to support Pakistan in its socio-economic development endeavors and expressed confidence in the potential for deeper collaboration in the future.