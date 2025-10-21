British HC, Sindh home minister discuss security cooperation, police reforms

KARACHI: British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ms. Jane Marriott, called on Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar at his office, accompanied by a three-member delegation.

During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on strengthening bilateral relations, enhancing security cooperation, advancing police reforms, and other matters of mutual interest.

Ms. Marriott expressed satisfaction over the law and order situation in Sindh and commended the Sindh government’s vision for modern and progressive policing. She emphasized that success in combating crime relies on the effective use of advanced technology and modern investigative techniques.

Home Minister Lanjar reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to fostering international cooperation and ensuring a safe, peaceful environment conducive to public welfare and free business activity.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary Iqbal Memon, Inspector General of Sindh Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IGP Special Branch Zulfiqar Larik, and other senior officials.

Both sides concluded the meeting by reaffirming their resolve to continue joint efforts for global peace and security.