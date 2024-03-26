British High Commission train 100 journalists on climate journalism

ISLAMABAD: British High Commission Development Director Jo Moir on Tuesday emphasised significance of journalism on climate impact, saying that journalists play a pivotal role in helping Pakistani people understand how climate change affects them.

Over 100 journalists from 35 media outlets and research organisations participated in a practical training from the British High Commission on climate journalism.

Journalists gained in-depth knowledge on complex climate change and nature protection issues, discussed how journalism is at the frontlines of climate change, explored how to find real climate stories on the ground and practised telling climate stories.

They discussed challenges that can exist around climate journalism, how to centre women and girls in climate stories, and made commitments to tell climate stories in future.

The journalists reflected on the importance of finding and telling stories of community action related to climate change going out to the field in search of climate stories. They discussed how climate journalism can both help people to understand the impact climate change has on them, and inspire them to take action.

Speaking on the occasion, British High Commission Development Director Jo Moir said: “We’re delighted to bring together journalists to discuss the critical issue of climate change and biodiversity loss. Journalists can singlehandedly change perceptions and inspire change”.

Seemi Ezdi, former Chairperson of Senate Committee on climate change, who was chief guest at the event said: “Climate change is the defining issue of our time. Climate change is not just a distant threat, but a present reality demanding urgent action”.

The UK has played a significant role in supporting Pakistan in response to the devastating floods in 2022. That includes providing over 200,000 women with shelter kits and 48,000 students with learning kits.

The UK’s focus however, is not just on supporting with disasters, but improving Pakistan’s climate resilience. They have already helped 1.5 million people improve their resilience to extreme climate events, and over the next four years, we aim to support a further 3 million people.