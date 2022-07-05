British High Commissioner Christian Turner meets Imran Khan

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Tuesday met with British High Commissioner Christian Turner and discussed bilateral relations, ARY News reported.

The PTI Cheif emphasised the curb of money laundering and the transfer of wealth from poor to rich countries.

According to details, former Premier Imran Khan met with the British High Commissioner and discussed matters of mutual interests and bilateral relationships. Fawad Chaudhry and the central additional secretary of the party Amir Mehmood Kiyani were also present at the meeting.

Imran Khan emphasised the curb of money laundering and wealth transfer from poor to rich countries. Transfer of capital from poor to rich countries is a big issue and measures should be taken to curb it, he said.

He said that the transfer of wealth creates a global imbalance among nations. The practice also encourages people to migrate to the countries too, he added.

The brain drain caused by the migration of people causes difficulties for poor countries, he added. The British government has the capability to play a major role in curbing this practice, the PTI chief said.

The British High Commissioner thank the former PM for hosting him.

