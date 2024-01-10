British High Commissioner celebrates UK and Pakistan’s strong ties while visiting Mirpur

The British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Jane Marriott, visited the UK-Pakistani diaspora in Mirpur. She was accompanied by the Head of Pakistan Department at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Richard Lindsay.

Mirpur is called by some as a home away from home for Pakistani Brits. This is due to the large number of dual nationals. The UK-Pakistani diaspora is at the heart of the UK and Pakistan’s relationship. With an estimated 70% of British Pakistanis originating from Mirpur, the High Commissioner was delighted to gain insight into how cross-cultural influences have shaped Mirpur into the city it is today. This followed her visit to Birmingham on 12 December.

Salaam from Mirpur, the heart of the UK and Pakistan’s people to people ties! 70% of British Pakistani roots are from Mirpur, making our work together crucial for diaspora interests. Thank you for your hospitality! pic.twitter.com/3LyNFQan9H — Jane Marriott (@JaneMarriottUK) January 10, 2024

The High Commissioner and Head of Pakistan Department met with various government officials during their visit, including the Commissioner of the Mirpur region and the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police at Mirpur. The High Commissioner thanked local officials for their continued support and cooperation. She also emphasised the importance she places on consular support for the British community living in the area.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, CMG OBE, visited the Mirpur Chamber of Commerce. While speaking to the business community, the High Commissioner said:

“This visit has reaffirmed my view that across Pakistan there is a lot more we can do together, whether it’s liberalising trade, opening up investment opportunities, bringing in new technologies, or helping Pakistan on the path to sustainable growth and clean energy – there is so much we can do. I return to Islamabad with a strong feeling that our two countries together are primed to grow even closer and continue to work hard to deepen our relationship.”

The High Commissioner was delighted to visit the Muslim Hands Football Academy where she met with Street Children Team runners-up at the Street Children Football World Cup in Qatar.

The High Commissioner and Head of Pakistan Department also met with members of the British community in Mirpur alongside President Barrister Sultan Mahmood to discuss their priorities and the importance of people-people links.