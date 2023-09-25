British investors keen to invest in financial, capital market of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: British investors have expressed their keen interest in exploring promising investment opportunities in the financial and capital market of Pakistan, reflecting a growing mutual interest in expanding economic collaboration, ARY News reported.

This commitment was shown during a meeting of senior leaders of London’s capital and financial market with Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar in London.

The notable investment firms represented at this gathering include Fidelity International Limited, Wellington Management, Ashmore, Jefferies International, Redwheel Capital, Switex Industrial SA, Oxford Frontier Capital, GuarantCo, JP Morgan, Kalrock Capital, and UBL UK.

The Prime Minister informed the delegation about Pakistan’s current economic landscape, highlighting government measures for external account improvement. He said recent administrative actions strengthened the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, fostering optimism for stability. He said positive indicators, including inflows from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and friendly nations, contributed to reduced inflation, stabilized reserves, and revival of industrial growth.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar spoke about the potential for foreign direct investment in Pakistan’s key sectors and the positive impact of the Stand-By Arrangement with the IMF, exceeding expectations and stabilizing the economy and currency.

He also highlighted economic improvements such as reduced inflation with expected sustained decline, and upcoming growth in agriculture and industry. He mentioned improved trade after removal of restrictions on imports and fiscal measures for monetary support and medium-term inflation targets.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan’s pro-investment efforts, introducing the Special Investment Facilitation Council. This initiative, led by the Prime Minister himself, streamlines investment processes, attracts investments in key sectors, and fosters long-term growth by simplifying the business landscape.

The British investors enquired about the continuity of the IMF program in Pakistan and reform efforts from short to medium term.

The Prime Minister assured them that Pakistan had expressed its commitment to the IMF program by undertaking reforms committed with the IMF.