British national arrested at Peshawar Airport, heroin recovered

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested a British national on drug-related charges at Peshawar Airport.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting six operations across the country, recovered as many as 25.361 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 2.51 million and arrested five suspects, including a British national and a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Tuesday.

He informed that 461 grams of heroin were recovered from a British national travelling to Birmingham at Peshawar Airport.

As many as 4.8 kgs of hashish were recovered from a parcel hidden inside an air conditioner destined for Orangi Town, Karachi, at the courier office in Peshawar. Similarly,4.5 kgs of hashish were recovered from a vehicle at RCD Road, Hub.

As much as 10.800 kgs of hashish were recovered from two suspects, including a woman travelling in a public transport near Islamabad Motorway Toll plaza.

As many as 3.6 kgs of hashish were recovered from a vehicle near Havelian Interchange, Hazara and the two suspects were arrested.

In another operation,1.2 kg of hashish was recovered from two suspects near the Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.

Earlier, Karachi police uncovered a secret method of smuggling the expensive drug, weed, in the city as the traffickers have now shifted to online deliveries using motorcycle riders, following the use of courier companies, ARY News reported.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) claimed to have made ‘significant’ breakthroughs with the arrest of suspect Abdul, who disclosed critical insights into the operation.

According to the SIU, the arrested suspect, Abdul, revealed that the same method was used by Armaghan, the prime accused in the Mustafa Amir murder case, for smuggling the drugs.