British-Pakistani philanthropist receives award from Prince Philipp

In a prestigious ceremony held at the historic House of Lords within Westminster Palace, Tariq Sheikh received the esteemed Avicenna Medal.

The award was presented by His Highness Prince Philipp of Liechtenstein, with Princess Isabel also in attendance, recognizing Sheikh’s unparalleled contributions to revolutionizing the halal sector and his unwavering commitment to philanthropy.

Tariq Sheikh’s journey is a testament to vision and perseverance. Born in Pakistan in 1961 and moving to the United Kingdom at the age of four, he began his career in the fast-food industry.

Demonstrating exceptional leadership abilities, he became an area manager by the age of 19. In his thirties, he founded Tariq Halal Meat with a mission to redefine the traditional halal butcher shop.

His innovative approach introduced upscale retail experiences characterized by modern aesthetics, stringent hygiene standards, and cutting-edge technology.

Under his leadership, Tariq Halal Meat has expanded into a network of over 30 stores, providing high-quality halal meat to retailers, wholesalers, and franchise stores across the UK and Europe.

Beyond his business achievements, Tariq Sheikh is a passionate philanthropist. He actively supports organizations such as the Prince of Wales’s British Asian Trust, the British Heart Foundation, and the Cancer Foundation.

His efforts to promote entrepreneurship among young individuals from Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic (BAME) backgrounds demonstrate his dedication to fostering the next generation of leaders.

Launched by the late Tony Buzan, inventor of Mind Mapping and founder of the Brain Trust UK, the medal celebrates the spirit of intellectual curiosity and relentless pursuit of knowledge that Avicenna championed.

Previous recipients include luminaries such as Prince Marek and Princess Petrina Kasperski, Michael Gelb, astronaut Senator John Glenn, the world’s leading brain nutritionist Professor Michael Crawford, former World Chess Champion Garry Kasparov, inventor of Star Trek Gene Roddenberry, a leading scientist in Baroness Susan Greenfield, Humanitarian Ambassador Prince Mohsin Ali Khan of Hyderabad, rowing legend Sir Steve Redgrave CBE, and eight-times World Memory Champion Dominic O’Brien, Dr. Manahel Thabet, Vice Chancellor LUMS Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan, Professor Dr. Ahmed Ali Khan and Ambassador Otto F. von Feigenblatt.

Prince Philipp is a prominent member of the Princely House of Liechtenstein, one of Europe’s oldest noble families dating back to 1136.

As the son of the late Prince Franz Joseph II and the younger brother of the current reigning Prince Hans-Adam II, he has been instrumental in promoting excellence and innovation across various fields.

After studying history and sociology at the Universities of Bonn and Basel, Prince Philipp embarked on a successful career in finance.

He joined the board of directors of the LGT Group in 1981 and served as its chairman from 2001 to 2021. Prince Philipp steered LGT Group to become a global private banking and asset management powerhouse with over $340 billion USD in assets under management, impacting the financial landscape through his leadership.

His involvement in presenting the Avicenna Medal highlights the importance of international collaboration and the recognition of global leaders who advance humanity. Tariq Sheikh’s citation stated: “In recognition of his exceptional services in transforming entrepreneurship and creating significant impact through his chain of businesses and philanthropic endeavours, Tariq Sheikh stands as a beacon of visionary leadership.

A British entrepreneur of remarkable insight, his efforts have revolutionized industries while his philanthropy has uplifted communities. Tariq’s commitment to social responsibility and sustainable growth embodies the essence of entrepreneurial excellence and humanitarian.

Accepting the honour, Tariq Sheikh expressed his gratitude and reflected on his journey: “My vision was to elevate the halal meat experience by offering more—quality, innovation, and a sense of pride in what we provide. Today, with over 30 stores and a presence not just across the UK but beyond, I’m proud of what we’ve built. Additionally, I’ve introduced British meat to the Middle East, positioning it to compete on the global market. Receiving the Avicenna Medal is a profound honour that I share with my dedicated team, our loyal customers, and everyone who has supported us along the way. I am deeply grateful to His Highness Prince Philipp and Her Highness Princess Isabel for this recognition.”