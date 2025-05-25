web analytics
Sunday, May 25, 2025
London house fire claims lives of four Pakistani-origin family members

|

TOP NEWS

LONDON: A devastating fire in the northwest London borough of Brent has claimed the lives of four members of a British family of Pakistani origin, according to UK media reports.

Emergency services were called to Tillett Close in Stonebridge, Brent, at 1.22am on Saturday after the blaze broke out at a residential property.

A 43-year-old woman and three children – a 15-year-old girl, an eight-year-old boy, and a four-year-old boy – were pronounced dead at the scene.

British media also reported that a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, as authorities treat the fire as a potential arson attack. While investigations continue, no further details about the arrested individual have been released.

Two additional victims — a 70-year-old woman and a young girl — were rescued and transported to a nearby hospital in injured condition. Their medical status has not yet been disclosed.

Read more: Film stars, celebrities lose homes, flee from Los Angeles wildfires

The victims’ next of kin have been informed, and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

The affected family had reportedly moved to the United Kingdom from Pakistan nearly two decades ago. The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the local community, with authorities continuing to investigate the cause of the fire and any possible criminal motive.
