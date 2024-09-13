British police minister’s purse stolen at police conference on theft

During a conference against theft, the purse of a British female policing minister was stolen in the presence of police officers.

This ironic incident occurred at the Police Superintendents’ Association (PSA) conference in central London, where the UK’s Minister of State for Policing, Fire and Crime Prevention, Dame Diana Ruth Johnson, had her bag stolen while she was discussing the rising incidents of theft and shoplifting in the country, with police officers present.

According to foreign media, a government official reported that Diana Johnson’s bag was stolen during the conference. However, no security risk was identified in this incident, and the UK Home Office has also declined to comment on it.

“Too many town centres and high streets across the country have been gripped by an epidemic of anti-social behaviour, theft and shoplifting, which is corroding our communities and cannot be allowed to continue,” the minister said putting the blame for the ubiquitous crimes on Conservative Party.

Read More: Tom Cruise almost ‘hijacks’ British PM Rishi Sunak’s car

She declared it the legacy of the Conservative Party saying they allowed this in the last tenure.

Warwickshire Police stated that a 56-year-old man was arrested in connection with this incident but was later released on bail. It is noteworthy that in recent years, there has been an increase in theft and shoplifting incidents in the UK.

Theft crime in London has become a significant concern, with incidents of phone theft, pickpocketing, and shoplifting on the rise. According to recent data, a phone is reported stolen every six minutes in the city, highlighting the prevalence of this issue.

According to the Office for National Statistics, while the overall crime rate saw a decrease during the year ending in March, there was a 40% increase in incidents of bag and mobile phone theft from individuals.

Areas like Westminster, Camden, and Southwark are particularly affected, with Westminster alone accounting for over a third of all phone thefts in the capital. Despite efforts by the Metropolitan Police to address the problem, recovery rates remain low, and the overall crime rate has seen a worrying increase in theft-related offenses.

This surge in theft not only impacts the victims but also undermines public confidence in the safety and security of their communities.