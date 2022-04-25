Britney Spears announces ‘social media hiatus’!

Popstar Britney Spears has announced social media hiatus, days after taking the internet by storm with her pregnancy news.

The ‘Princess of Pop’ took to her verified handle on the photo and video sharing site on Sunday, announcing a break from social media applications. Sharing a funny clip on the feed, Britney wrote: “I’m going on a social media hiatus for a little while.”

“I send my love and God bless you all,” further read the caption on the video which sees a baby with heart specs, robe, and rollers in her hair lounging next to a mini vanity set.

A number of social media users wrote to be ‘missing her already’ in the comments, while several send their heartfelt wishes for mommy-to-be.

It is pertinent to mention that popstar announced to be expecting her first child with long-time beau Sam Asghari earlier this month. With an aesthetic picture of a pink teacup and matching carnations shared on her Instagram account, Britney broke the news to the world with a detailed caption.

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” read a statement in the long note.

Hours after Britney broke the internet with the news, her fiancé Sam Asghari further confirmed the surprise with an adorable picture of a lion family along with a ‘fatherhood’ caption.

Britney and Sam exchanged rings last year in September after dating for four years, while the marriage plans for the couple are currently on hold until the arrival of the baby.

