Britney Spears claims ex-bodyguard hacked her iCloud account

Britney Spears claimed that her ex-bodyguard hacked into her personal devices as well as her Apple iCloud account.

As per TMZ, the singer’s attorney took immediate action and sent a cease-and-desist letter to the security guard last month.

Spears claimed that Bunbury was able to access her devices and iCloud account without her authorisation or consent, further accusing him of violating multiple state and federal laws, and is threatening to report him to authorities and pursue charges.

The Toxic hitmaker asked Bunbury to delete any copies he may have made and requested to know whether he had shared any photos, files, or documents.

Sources revealed to TMZ that Bunbury was fired in August after he allegedly breached his NDA by communicating with fans and media outlets. The alleged hacking of Britney’s accounts after he was fired.

On Sunday, the star was seen for the first time in public since her arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs in Newbury Park, California, earlier this month.

The Toxic singer was seen shopping at the Malibu Country Mart, stopping at a Starbucks while on the outing. The recent picture of the Grammy-winning singer, who was arrested on the evening of March 4, was originally posted on the fan page BritneysVault.

Officials who are with the California Highway Patrol said that Britney was released from the Ventura County Jail following the incident.

Before her DUI arrest, Britney left her fanbase worried with a concerning Instagram update where she could be seen dishevelled while dancing in her home, even suffering from a nip slip as she wore a low-cut purple leotard.

Currently, after the release of the Criminal crooner, authorities are still waiting on the results of other chemical-related tests, and a probe of the incident is ongoing. The DUI incident began when a person reported an erratic driver in a black BMW 430i on the freeway around the area bordering Ventura County and Los Angeles County, officials said.

Prosecutors with the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office have yet to announce whether Britney will face charges in connection with the arrest. A May 4 court date has been slated to address the issue, with the singer being expected to be present.

A representative for the Oops!… I Did It Again vocalist called the arrest “an unfortunate incident that [was] completely inexcusable.”

He assured that Britney Spears “is going to take the right steps and comply with the law’ moving forward, her representative said, expressing wishes that the legal infraction would be a wake-up call for Spears.