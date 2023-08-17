Britney Spears’ marriage with Sam Asghari over?

Singer Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s marriage is on the rocks, as her husband has filed for divorce after she allegedly cheated on him.

Sam Asghari’s first interaction with Britney Spears happened when he starred in one of her music videos. They got romantically involved in 2016. They exchanged rings on September 12, 2021.

They tied the knot in June 2022.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari had a turbulent relationship and used to bicker over fundamental issues. Things went downhill with their arguments getting serious by the day.

A foreign news agency, citing a source, reported that Sam Asghari confronted Britney Spears over the cheating reports, and they had a “nuclear argument” over it. His estranged wife got physical with him and they engaged in screaming matches.

He has moved out from their house.

“Sam confronted Britney over rumours she stepped out on him,” the source said. “We do not know if the rumour has any basis in fact, but we’re told Sam believed it and the two had a huge fight and swiftly moved out.

Moreover, Sam Asghari has told Britney Spears to pay more than the prenup amount to keep her secrets.

A family source said he is “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid.”

