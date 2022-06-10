Britney Spears ex-husband crashes her third wedding; goes Insta live

LA ceremony for Britney Spears third wedding with Sam Asghari was gate-crashed by her ex-husband, Jason Allen Alexander.

As the Princess of Pop walked down the aisle last night to start a new journey with long-time beau Sam Asghari, hours before the moment, her childhood friend and ex-husband, Alexander crashed the close-knit affair in a bid to sabotage the nuptials for now-couple Asghari and Spears.

Moreover, the first husband of Spears, to whom she was married for a few hours in 2004, live-streamed the event on his social media account. “Britney Spears invited me here,” Alexander can be heard saying in the video. “She’s my first wife, my only wife. I’m here to crash the wedding.”

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander breaks into her home and crashes her wedding on Instagram Live: “Where’s Britney? I’m here to crash the wedding.” pic.twitter.com/rgTjE0mmVe — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 9, 2022

As per the reports, Alexander, 40, was soon arrested ‘aggressively’ by Ventura police.

Speaking to a foreign media outlet later, Mathew Rosengart, the lawyer for Spears, said, “Jason Alexander has been handcuffed, taken into custody, and arrested.”

“I express my thanks to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department for their prompt response and good work,” he added. “I’m working closely with law enforcement to ensure Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

An insider present at the event told the media that Spears is “shaken [by the incident] but doesn’t want to let this get her down.”

“Everyone is thankfully safe, and Jason is no longer on the property,” the source further informed.

For those unversed, Britney Spears tied the knot to Sam Asghari in an intimate Los Angeles ceremony last night.

The marriage is first for Asghari and third for Spears. She married her childhood friend Jason Alexander in Las Vegas in 2004, but the marriage was annulled a couple of days later. Then she married dancer Kevin Federline the same year, with whom she shared two children. They parted ways in 2007.

