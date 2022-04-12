Britney Spears, Sam Asghari expecting their first child together

American Popstar Britney Spears is all set to welcome her first child – or twins – with beau Sam Asghari, as confirmed by the couple.

Turning to her official Instagram handle on Tuesday, the ‘Princess of Pop’ Britney Spears shared an aesthetic picture of a pink teacup and matching carnations on the feed along with the big news.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back,” read the emoji-loaded caption on the photo and video sharing application.

“I thought “Geez … what happened to my stomach ???” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!” So I got a pregnancy test …”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

“And uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she confirmed further, hinting that she might be having ‘twins’ in her belly.

Touching upon her previous pregnancy struggles, popstar noted, “it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible.”

“Women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret.”

Concluding her note, the songstress vowed that she will be doing ‘yoga every day’ this time and will spread ‘lots of joy and love’.

Hours after Britney broke the internet with the news, her fiancé Sam Asghari further confirmed the surprise with a sweet picture of a lion family along with an adorable caption of ‘fatherhood’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Asghari (@samasghari)

“Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” he wrote in the Instagram caption. “Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do.”

It is pertinent to mention that Britney and Sam exchanged rings last year in September after dating for four years. The child will be first for Asghari and third for Spears.

