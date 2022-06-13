Britney Spears’ mother, sister break silence on her wedding

Britney Spears’ mother and sister, Lynne and Jamie Lynn Spears have reacted to her third wedding with Sam Asghari.

‘Princess of Pop’ Britney Spears tied the knot to longtime beau-actor Sam Asghari in an intimate Los Angeles ceremony earlier this week with close friends in attendance. The ‘Toxic’ singer later took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of posts from D-Day.

Her four-picture gallery on the photo and video sharing application where Spears officially announced the wedding with the date and a ring emoji in the caption received love from millions of fans and friends, and even the estranged family.

Her mother-author Lynne Spears turned to the Instagram post to extend her good wishes for Britney after being snubbed from the close-knit wedding ceremony. “You look radiant and so happy!” Lynne wrote under her daughter’s post. “Your wedding is the “Dream” wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!”

Meanwhile, Jamie, Spears’ younger sister backed the sibling with a subtle gesture, by liking one of the social media posts regarding her wedding.

It is pertinent to mention, Spears and Asghari said ‘I do’ at their LA mansion on June 9. The 60-people guest list at the ceremony was headlined by Hollywood stars, the likes of Paris Hilton and mother Kathy Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Selena Gomez, and fashion icon Donatella Versace, whom the bride chose to wear on the big day.

However, the family of the songstress including her estranged father, mother, and sister, were snubbed from the affair. In addition to her immediate family, both the kids of Britney from her previous marriage were not in attendance as well but were said to be ‘happy’ for their mom.

The marriage is first for Asghari and third for Spears.

For those unversed, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari exchanged rings in September 2021 after dating for over four years. Earlier this year, the couple announced to be expecting their first child together, but the singer suffered a miscarriage the following month.

