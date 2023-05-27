Britney Spears reconciles with mother after years

Pop star Britney Spears and her mother Lynne reconciled after years of a tumultuous relationship, the former confirmed.

After a years-long feud, the Princess of Pop is finally ready to mend things with her family as she reunites with her mother, Spears confirmed on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this week, Spears shared the development with her 42 million followers along with a childhood picture of herself, dressed as a ballerina. “My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years,” wrote the ‘Toxic’ singer in social media post.

She added, “It’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!! And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love 💕 you so much !!!”

“Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards,” Spears wished in the end.

For the unversed, the relationship between Britney Spears and her mother had grown hostile during her conservatorship which was officially terminated in 2021.

Her family was not even invited to her wedding with beau Sama Asghari last year, however, Lynne congratulated the daughter via the comments section of her wedding post on Instagram.