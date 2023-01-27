Britney Spears requests for privacy after cops visited her home

Britney Spears breaks the silence on the cop raid at her house after the pop star deleted her Instagram account.

Days after the Princess of Pop was visited by police at her California home, all thanks to a concerned fan, the celebrity has finally opened up on the matter and requested admirers to respect her privacy.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Spears shared the note on her Twitter handle which read: “As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls.”

She further added, “I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded.”

“The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately,” Spears clarified and added, “This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media.”

“During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B,” she concluded the lengthy post on the micro-blogging site.

For the unversed, a concerned fan reportedly called the Sheriff’s office after the pop star once again deleted her Instagram account earlier this week. The officials arrived at her home in California and noted that everything was fine.

‘Pasoori’ fever reaches Britney Spears; Ali Sethi reacts!

“I can confirm that we did get calls into our dispatch, and essentially, I can confirm that we don’t believe that Britney Spears is in any kind of harm or any kind of danger,” the spokesperson for the office confirmed later.

It is pertinent to mention here that the pop singer had changed her Instagram title to River Red before deleting the account.

Comments