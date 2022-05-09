Britney Spears, Sam Asghari drop major wedding updates

Princess of Pop Britney Spears and beau Sam Asghari are all ready to take the plunge, as the celebs shared some major updates regarding the nuptials.

On Sunday, Britney’s fiance Sam Asghari shared a picture with the pop star from their engagement on his Instagram stories as he wished his lady love and mommy-to-be on International Mother’s Day.

“Our lives has been a real life fairy tale. Happy Mother’s Day to you my soon to be queen,” read the text on the picture of Britney Spears showing off the huge rock on her ring finger. “Also The big day has been set! But nobody will know until the day after.”

Hours after the beau dropped a hint about wedding plans, the hitmaker introduced the new addition to her family, while also giving a peek into her wedding preps. Sharing a picture of her new fur baby, Spears wrote, “Introducing Wendy.”

“And yes, this is the veil to my wedding dress,” read the caption further.

For those unversed, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari exchanged rings in September 2021 after dating for over four years. Last month, the couple announced to be expecting their first child together.

