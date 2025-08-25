Britney Spears makes shocking comment on Sam Aghari marriage

In a shocking confession, Grammy-winning pop star Britney Spears called her third marriage to Iranian model Sam Asghari a ‘fake distraction’.

In a sad note on Instagram, singer Britney Spears, who was married to Iranian-born actor-model Sam Asghari for 14 months before they announced their split in August 2023, called their union a mere distraction and shield from the other struggles of her life, including separation from her kids.

“We’re just people so fragile and human, the hardest years of my life were my two sons gone for those 3 years,” the mother of Sean, 20, and Jayden, 19, whom she shares with her second husband, dancer Kevin Federline, wrote on Monday morning.

She continued, “I was cut off from calling or texting, and I remember in shock my secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears.”

“It’s weird, me and Sam were married, but it almost felt like a fake distraction to help me deal with it,” the Princess of Pop admitted. “Well I know im healing bc im hungry again like a child or baby… im so hungry it hurts and when I eat its like its my first time ever eating in my life …”

“I believe although I loved my home there is waaay too much abuse and trauma in there…. Today I thank jesus for food it feel like telling others NO… Owning my body… and letting them REALLY know where im from… My soul has never experienced food like this a day in my life,” she added. “So silly and embarrassing im going to eat cookies and cream ice cream now…god bless u all.”

It is pertinent to mention here that before Asghari and Federline, Spears married her childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004; however, their marriage was annulled shortly after.