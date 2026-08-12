Britney Spears is sharing her skincare secrets with fans after revealing that a recent Botox treatment left her face and eye affected for weeks.

The 44-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share an influencer-style video in which she demonstrated some of her favorite skincare products and beauty tools.

In the clip, Spears applied a luxury cream to her face while walking around her home and speaking to the camera. She also used a gold facial roller across her cheeks, neck and forehead.

Among the products she showed was Clinique’s Moisture Surge Overnight Mask, which retails for around $47, along with two unspecified Chanel products.

“I hate going to doctors… That bad Botox really messed my face up!!! I found my own gadgets now!!! Dr Spears!!! What if I was actually advanced lol,” Spears wrote in the caption.

Her beauty routine comes shortly after the singer opened up about a Botox treatment that she said caused her left eye to droop.

In a previous Instagram video, Spears said a doctor had injected “so much Botox” around her left eye that it became visibly droopy. She described the experience as embarrassing and said it took around four weeks for her eye to begin returning to normal.

“Girls, you have to be so careful if you do Botox with these people and these doctors,” Spears warned her followers, saying the treatment could negatively affect the appearance of the eyes.

She also encouraged fans to be cautious about cosmetic procedures and emphasized that people should take care when making decisions about their bodies.